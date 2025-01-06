Nathaniel Bassey to minister at U.S. inaugural prayer breakfast

Renowned Nigerian gospel artist and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to minister at the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The event, a non-political, faith-based gathering hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner, will precede the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Set to take place in the Waldorf Astoria Presidential Ballroom, the breakfast will feature notable speakers, including Dr. Alveda King and Pastor Mario Bramnick. Bassey, celebrated for his global worship initiative, the Hallelujah Challenge, joins the lineup as a key figure in inspiring spiritual renewal.

In 2024, the Mayor of Albany, New York, honoured Bassey’s ministry by declaring October 6 as “Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day,” acknowledging his global impact through music and faith.

The prayer breakfast underscores the importance of spiritual guidance and intercession in shaping U.S. leadership, making Bassey’s inclusion a nod to his influential role in fostering global worship.