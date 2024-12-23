Panama's president Mulino claps back at Donald Trump over Panama canal threat

Panama's president, José Raúl Mulino, has hit back at Donald Trump, after Trump threatened that his incoming administration may attempt to regain control over the Panama canal.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters over the weekend, the US president-elect called on the central American country to lower fees on the Panama canal, or hand it back over to US control.

Mulino was quick to denounce Trump's comments, insisting that, ''every square meter of the Panama canal and its surroundings belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama. The sovereignty and independence of our country are non-negotiable."

Cutting through Panama, the canal provides the main link the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. It was constructed during the early 1900s and was under US control until 1977.

Following a stint of joint control, the canal was ceded to Panama in 1999.

As many as 14,000 vessels cross the canal every year, including ships transporting natural gas, and military vessels.

The remarks from Trump signal an anticipated change in US diplomacy under his incoming administration.