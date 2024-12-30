Mozambique: Mondlane announces break in election protests

Mozambique's opposition leader said Sunday demonstrations against the outcome of the October 8 presidential election would be suspended this week to allow humanitarians and international bodies a chance to assess the state of human rights in the country.

Speaking in a Facebook broadcast on Sunday, Venancio Mondlane said he was announcing a five-day reprieve to facilitate thee entry of regional actors into Mozambique, the Club of Mozambique reported Monday.

He said a group of former heads of state in southern Africa were interested in mediating an end to the impasse.

On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatced his national security advisor to Maputo amid growing unrest there.

South Africa shares a border with Mozambique and has investments in the mining, energy and construction sectors in the country.

In November, South African authorities temporarily closed the country's Lubombo border crossing with Mozambique after protestors torched vehicles on Mozambique's side of the frontier.

Mondlane who claims that the vote was rigged has vowed to install himself as President despite not being in the country.

Last week, Mozambique's top court upheld the victory of Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party albeit with a reduced margin.

More than 250 people have been killed in clashes since rallies against the election outcome began in October. Local civil society groups say most of the victims are due to gunfire from the security forces.