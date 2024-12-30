Kenya Battles Invasive Indian House Crows

The Indian house crow, classified as a pest under Kenya’s Wildlife Act, has become a growing menace across the country, threatening local ecosystems, farmers' livelihoods, and even tourism.

First introduced to East Africa in the 1890s to control waste, the crows have rapidly multiplied, with their population in Kenya now estimated at 700,000. These invasive birds are wreaking havoc, particularly along the coastal regions.

Impact on Farmers

Farmers like Julius Charo are among those hardest hit. The crows compete with livestock for feed and even prey on smaller animals.

“I always bring enough food for the animals, including the chickens and other livestock. However, when the crows start competing for the feed, it is no longer enough. This forced me to sell some of my pigs, leaving only two to manage,” says Charo.

A Threat to Tourism

The tourism sector, particularly in Watamu, is also suffering. Hotels are battling the birds, which snatch food from guests' plates, posing safety risks, especially to children.

“The Indian house crow has become such a nuisance in the hotel. They are stealing food off the plates of guests, sometimes from children’s hands,” explains Geoff Bell, owner of Ocean Sports Resort.

Health and Ecological Risks

The crows are not only disruptive but also dangerous, carrying diseases such as the West Nile virus and Newcastle disease, which can spread to humans and animals.

“Indian house crows transmit up to eight diseases,” says Eric Kinoti, coordinator of the Crows No More program at A Rocha Kenya.

The species also poses a severe threat to Kenya's biodiversity. It outcompetes native birds, leading to a decline in indigenous species and birdwatching tourism.

Efforts to Control the Population

Efforts to control the crows have been inconsistent over the years. A recent program using starlicide poison, proven effective in Djibouti and Eritrea, has culled over 5,500 birds in Kilifi, Malindi, and Watamu.

Starlicide is designed to minimize environmental risks, as it metabolizes within 10 to 12 hours of ingestion, leaving the carcass poison-free and safe for scavengers.

“By the time the bird dies, the poison is out of the body, so there is no risk of secondary poisoning,” explains Kinoti.

Need for Regional Collaboration

Experts, like Paul Gacheru from Nature Kenya, stress the importance of a regional approach to eradication, as the birds can easily cross borders.

“Birds don’t know boundaries, so if you get rid of this species here, others may come from neighboring areas,” says Gacheru.

Despite some progress, limited funding and resources hinder efforts to fully address the problem. Without sustained support, the Indian house crow will continue to disrupt ecosystems, livelihoods, and Kenya’s economy.