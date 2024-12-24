Santa brings food and joy to displaced children in DR Congo

Families living at a displaced camp in DR Congo got the chance to celebrate Christmas after Santa Claus arrived with festive cheer and hot food.

A group of volunteers accompanied Santa to the Buhimba displaced persons camp, near Goma in North Kivu, where they cooked hundreds of meals.

Families and children gathered around Santa Claus in excitement.

“We wanted to have fun with the kids as it's Christmas. It's important to celebrate with the kids and their moms," said Ali Abdallah who dressed up as Santa.

The event was organized by a youth association called "Leader Volontaire" to support displaced people during the festive season.

Sifa Mugoli, a displaced grandmother of three, said it was the first time that people had come to the camp to celebrate with them.

"Today I've just seen some young people come to give us a party, we're very happy, God bless you all!”

More than two and a half million people are displaced in the Kivu region, fleeing armed groups attacks and in need of humanitarian assistance.

According to the organizers of this event, bringing a hot meal for those children and sharing a happy moment with them was more important than bringing toys to them.