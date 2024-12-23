Egypt and Somalia meet to discuss Red Sea and developments in Somaliland

Egypt's foreign minister discussed Red Sea and developments in Somaliland with his Somali counterpart on Monday during bilateral talks in Cairo.

The meeting happened around a month after Ethiopia and Somalia agreed to hold “technical talks” to resolve a dispute sparked by Ethiopia’s deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi reiterated that the talks were successful in curbing further violence in the region, which would've lead to "a dangerous explosion that could have burned everyone’s interests."

Turkey has been mediating between the two east African countries as tensions between them have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January to lease land along its coastline to establish a marine force base.

In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland's independence, which Somalia says infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

The resulting declaration said the sides agreed the talks, which would begin by February 2025 and conclude within four months, would respect Somalia’s territorial integrity while recognizing “potential benefits” of Ethiopia’s access to the sea.

Fiqi again lauded the agreement for its maintenance of "Somalia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."

Separately, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke on the importance of the Red Sea's autonomy as a strategic location, saying that "the presence of any party other than coastal countries of the Red Sea is unacceptable."

In a joint statement after meeting, the two ministers agreed on the importance of developing bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.