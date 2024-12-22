Death toll in latest stampedes in Nigeria rises to at least 32

The death toll from stampedes during two separate Christmas charity events in Nigeria has risen to 32, police said on Sunday.

The victims, include at least four children.

As the country grapples with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, large crowds had gathered to collect food and clothing distributed at the Christmas charity events.

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist had organised a food distribution, local police said.

Ten others died in the capital, Abuja, during a similar church-organised event.

“They opened the gate this morning, everybody just rushed in, then some people fell, and they started marching on people. They marched on them till they died," said one eyewitness.

“We discovered that a lot of people were trampled upon. It took a lot of effort to be able to move them immediately to the hospital,” said Tunji Disu, head of the Intelligence Response Team in Abuja.

Police said they are investigating the two incidents, which took place only days after dozens of children were killed during a crush at a holiday funfair in Ibadan.

The organisers had promised to give cash handouts and food.

Africa’s most populous country is seeing a growing trend by local organisations, churches, and individuals to organise charity events ahead of Christmas to ease economic hardship.

The stampedes have prompted growing calls for the authorities to enforce safety measures at such events.

Nigerian police have also mandated that organisers obtain permission prior to holding them.