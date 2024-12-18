Syria's Damascus airport reopens for domestic flights

displacement camps
Damascus airport reopened Wednesday for the first time since the fall of the government of Bashar Assad and the first civilian plane took off from Damascus and landed in the northern city of Aleppo.
The airport is currently open only to domestic flights, but Syrian airspace is open to international flights.
"It is an important day in the lives of the Syrian people," Saad Khair Bec, technical supervisor of Damascus Airport, stated.
"It marks the first takeoff of a domestic Syrian flight from Damascus International Airport to Aleppo Airport after the fall of former shabby regime," he added.
State institutions have been gradually returning to work in recent days, including the main port in the coastal city of Latakia.
01:49
An estimated 2.7 million women of reproductive age displaced in Sudan
01:51
Millions affected by unprecedented flooding in Chad, says UNFPA
01:09
Residents of Haitian capital improvise for their shelter
01:38
Chad hosts over 680,000 Sudanese refugees
01:44
Mental health crisis deepens amid ongoing conflict in eastern Congo
01:01
DRC recorded in 2023 its highest number of victims of sexual violence ever