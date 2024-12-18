Welcome to Africanews

Syria's Damascus airport reopens for domestic flights

The first civilian plane to take off from the airport landed in the northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday   -  
By Africanews

with AP

Damascus airport reopened Wednesday for the first time since the fall of the government of Bashar Assad and the first civilian plane took off from Damascus and landed in the northern city of Aleppo.

The airport is currently open only to domestic flights, but Syrian airspace is open to international flights.

"It is an important day in the lives of the Syrian people," Saad Khair Bec, technical supervisor of Damascus Airport, stated.

"It marks the first takeoff of a domestic Syrian flight from Damascus International Airport to Aleppo Airport after the fall of former shabby regime," he added.

State institutions have been gradually returning to work in recent days, including the main port in the coastal city of Latakia.

