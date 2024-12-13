Salah contract 'doesn't worry me' - Slot ahead of Fulham game

Mohamed Salah is close to finalizing a two-year contract extension with Liverpool, despite rumors of a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the situation might not be as clear-cut as it seems. His manager Arne Slot said Salahs contract does not worry him.

“I work with a lot of quality players over here and Mo (Mohamed Salah) is definitely one of them. But he's also one of the ones that should score goals like the other attackers that we have. He is also part of the fact why we keep as many clean sheet as we do, because we defend with 11 (players) and we attack with 11. He is one of the ones that is the end product of one of our attacks. He's doing that really well for years in a row already for Liverpool. Let's hope he can continue doing that in the upcoming weeks as well,” said Arne Slot.

Slot in November said that the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah's future is not proving a distraction for the Egyptian forward as they continued with various league games including the Champions League.