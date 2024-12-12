New president sworn in as Somaliland seeks international standing

Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, inaugurated its new president following last month's election, which strengthened its quest for international recognition.

This event occurred just a day after Somalia and Ethiopia reached an agreement in Turkey to engage in "technical talks" regarding a dispute arising from a deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

As the sixth president of Somaliland, Abdullahi, sets the record straight during his inaugural speech

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the President of Somaliland, stated that "My new government's first job is to renew its relations with the rest of the world in order for us to be able to create a new Somaliland that will help the security of the entire region, including the Red Sea."

Abdullahi, 69, from the opposition Waddani Party, won over 50% of the votes in the presidential election held on November 13, defeating Bihi, who was aiming for a second term after seven years in office.

The electoral commission verified the results, emphasizing the significant voter turnout and the peaceful nature of the election as evidence of Somaliland's democratic strength.

Richard H. Riley, the U.S. ambassador to Somalia, conveyed, "On behalf of the United States of America and President Joseph Biden and all of the American people, we want to extend to you our warmest congratulations on this event today... on behalf of the entire diplomatic service corps here in Somaliland... I can convey to you on their behalf... their warmest congratulations as well. You have many friends in the international community."

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia over 30 years ago, yet it remains unrecognized by the African Union, the United Nations, or any other nation as a sovereign state.

Somalia continues to view Somaliland as part of its territory.

Throughout the years, Somaliland has been praised for its stable political climate, which stands in stark contrast to Somalia’s persistent issues with violence, particularly from the al-Qaida-affiliated militant group al-Shabab.

Since 1991, Somaliland has operated its own government, currency, and security forces.

In its pursuit of international recognition, Somaliland entered into a memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia in January to lease coastal land for a marine base.

In exchange, Ethiopia would acknowledge Somaliland’s independence, a move that Somalia claims violates its sovereignty.

This agreement became a significant topic during Somaliland’s election campaign, with Abdullahi criticizing it for a perceived lack of transparency.

He has vowed to reassess such agreements to ensure they serve Somaliland’s strategic interests and its aspirations for recognition.

Abdullahi’s leadership is now tasked with tackling the clashes in Somaliland's Sool region, and the pursuit of international recognition, alongside a reassessment of its regional agreements, notably with Ethiopia.