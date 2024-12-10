The magic behind Mufasa: The Lion King: cast and creators share insights

As Disney prepares for the December 20 release of Mufasa: The Lion King, key voices behind the film have shared their experiences bringing the beloved characters and story to life.

Aaron Pierre, the voice of young Mufasa, highlighted the bond he shares with co-star Kelvin Harrison Jr., who portrays Scar.

"The foundation of our friendship and brotherhood developed outside of work. We love, lean on, and elevate each other, and I'm deeply grateful for that," said Pierre.

This isn’t the first collaboration between the two actors; they also worked together on the series Genius: MLK/X, where they portrayed historical figures Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Pierre also reflected on the pressure of stepping into the legendary role of Mufasa, previously voiced by James Earl Jones.

"I tried to honor him and serve this cherished character while breathing new life into Mufasa," Pierre said.

Renowned composer Lebo M, whose iconic chant opens The Lion King, spoke about his enduring connection to the franchise.

"Thirty years ago, I was here when we opened The Lion King. None of us imagined the impact it would have, but the warm reception over the years has been heartwarming," said Lebo M.

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda infused the soundtrack with seven new songs, emphasizing the importance of cultural authenticity in his work.

"I approach every project with research and empathy to ensure the culture feels proud and accurately represented," he explained.

Miranda also praised Lebo M’s contributions, calling his arrangements the “secret sauce” of the Lion King music.

A Star is Born: Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, makes her feature film debut as Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. Director Barry Jenkins praised Blue Ivy’s emotional depth, calling her performance “awesome”.

"She brought wells of understanding and emotional knowledge to the character," Jenkins shared.

Mufasa: The Lion King serves as a prequel, exploring the origins of the iconic lion. The film premieres in U.S. theaters on December 20, with its soundtrack releasing on December 13.