Lil Kev: a new adult animation by Kevin Hart and Wanda Sykes

Kevin Hart and Wanda Sykes recently collaborated on the adult animated comedy series "Lil Kev," which is inspired by Hart's teenage years.

In the show, Hart voices his own character while Sykes takes on the role of his mother.

Although they did not record their lines together, Hart expressed his enthusiasm about working with Sykes, joking about her preference for solo sessions.

“I was thrilled because I thought, ‘Wow, I get to work with Wanda. This is going to be amazing.’ But then I heard, ‘Wanda doesn’t want you there. She doesn’t need you,’” Hart shared.

Sykes chimed in, recalling her own experience: “I asked, ‘Where’s Kevin recording?’ and was told, ‘Oh, he’s busy in L.A.’ So I said, ‘I’ll just do it in Philly.’”

Hart emphasized that Sykes was his top choice for the role of his mother, especially given the series' parental advisory due to its mature content.

Sykes expressed her excitement about the role, noting how she could channel her energy into the animated character.

“I definitely connect with Nancy. I get to yell at Kevin, which is a dream come true. It felt like a blessing that just landed in my lap. I’m so grateful for it,” she joked.

“I was so eager to go to work. When they asked, ‘Wanda, can you record today?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ They offered me a car, but I didn’t need it—I was practically skipping to the studio, practicing my lines on the way, saying things like, ‘Shut up, Kevin! I’ll get you!’”

Following last week's Oscars broadcast, Hart was asked if he might reconsider hosting the awards show after previously expressing disinterest.

In December 2018, Hart stepped down from the Oscars hosting role due to backlash over his past homophobic tweets.

In a quick and intense response, he chose to withdraw as host to avoid being a distraction.

“I had a moment that was meant to be significant, but things unfolded differently. My relationship with the Oscars is positive. I'm doing well, and so are they. In times of change, it's important to create opportunities for new talent. I appreciate that fresh faces are now on that stage,” Hart remarked.

“There are far more appealing candidates today than the Kevin Hart of the past, who can elevate the event beyond its current state. Those are great politically correct responses to decline.”

All ten episodes of “Lil Kev” are currently available for streaming on BET+.