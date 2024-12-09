Welcome to Africanews

Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally

Auli'i Cravalho, left and Dwayne Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of Moana 2 on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at a central London cinema   -  
Copyright © africanews
Scott A Garfitt/2024 Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co.'s animated film “Moana 2” remained at the top of the box office in its second weekend in theaters as it brought in another record haul.

The film added $52 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. That brings its domestic total to $300 million, surpassing the original, and its global tally to a staggering $600 million.

The amount set a record gross for a movie on the weekend following Thanksgiving weekend, unseating “Frozen II,” which earned $35.2 million in the same time frame in 2019. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation. Originally conceived as a Disney+ series, “Moana 2” has already broken into the top five highest grossing releases of the year. Its performance means Disney has three films in this year’s top five, including “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The studio also has another big movie on the way before the year ends: Barry Jenkins’ “Mufasa,” out Dec. 20.

Second place at the box office was occupied by “Wicked,” which added $34.9 million, bringing its domestic total to $320.5 million in three weeks. Globally, the musical adaptation released by Universal is at $455.6 million. “Gladiator II” followed in third place with $12.5 million, while “Red One” came in fourth with $7 million.

Additional sources • AP

