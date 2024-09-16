Stage play 'Iloya' in Lagos highlights the realities of migration

The hall in Lagos, Nigeria was filled with an audience captivated by the vibrant artwork surrounding them, as powerful solo drama "Iloya" unfolded on stage.

"Iloya" is a Yoruba word meaning “the journey begins" and the show sheds light on the realities people face while pursuing their dreams and how they make peace with the outcomes.

The performance - starring Segun LafUp Ogundipe as Makan - depicts a heart-wrenching tale of a brilliant young Nigerian, a first-class graduate of petrochemical engineering, who had to contend with challenges facing contemporary Nigeria - from job crisis to housing shortages - in the fast-paced city of Lagos.

After securing a banking job in Lagos, Makan invites his girlfriend, Shade, to join him, only for her to betray him in ways that shatter his spirit. Lost in the chaotic fast life of Lagos, he is conned repeatedly, and joined the 'Japa'rush - searching for the proverbial greener pasture in Europe.

The play is Segun LafUp Ogundipe’s way of addressing the issue of talent drain in Africa and the possible alternatives for survival.

“This play, 'Iloya,' deals really about economic struggle, brain drain, and the constant journey to discovering self, in the most unusual way,” said Segun.

In a twist of fate, the protagonist eventually lands in the UK, where he discovers that his dreams could have been realized at home. as a letter from multinational company, Shell, offering him his dream job, was hidden by Shade.

The performance reaches an emotional crescendo with a poignant song, reminding the audience that despite the allure of leaving the country, one's aspirations can be achieved in their homeland if given the right opportunities.

Following the performance, audience members praised the production.

“I see this play, 'Iloya' as a powerful political commentary that just speaks to something that’s at the heart of everyone in this country at the moment,” said Sunkanmi, one attendee.

"Iloya" made its debut in Cape town South-Africa and Sheffield, UK respectively. The stage play returned home where it was conceived, for an exclusive viewing in Ibadan, Nigeria’s southwest ahead of the UK cities tours for summer of 2025.