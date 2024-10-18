Is Migration the only path to success for the African youth? (Africanews Debates)

The Wednesday, October 16 episode of the Africanews Debates explored the pressing question: Is migration the only path to success for African youth? The discussion, featuring three distinguished panellists, delved into the complexities of migration and its implications for Africa’s future.

The panel included Emmanuel Bensah Jnr, an African development expert, Abiodun Odunuga, a Nigerian national living in Paris, and Isaac Anokye, a Ghanaian residing in the UK. Each brought unique perspectives to the table, making for a riveting debate that examined migration from various angles, including its economic, social, and cultural impact on young Africans.

Bensah argued that while migration offers opportunities, Africa is witnessing a resurgence in entrepreneurship and development, suggesting there are paths to success within the continent.

Odunuga shared his personal experience of leaving Nigeria in search of better opportunities, emphasizing the struggles many face when choosing to stay.

Anokye echoed similar sentiments, describing his challenges in the UK and the reality that success abroad is not always guaranteed.

The debate shed light on Africa’s infrastructure issues, unemployment, and the allure of migration as a means to escape, while also highlighting the growing opportunities for success within Africa.

Produced by Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi, the Africanews Debates airs concurrently on all Africanews social media platforms on the 1st Wednesday of every month, tackling news topics that resonate with African audiences.