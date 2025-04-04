Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Steinfeld attend New York premiere of ‘Sinners’

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler walked the red carpet in New York on Thursday for the world premiere of “Sinners.”

The “Creed” star and director team up again in this tale of evil as Jordan plays a dual role as troubled twins coming back to their hometown only to find an unimaginable evil awaiting their return.

Jordan spoke of tackling the roles.

“Oh, I mean, they're both, you know, two different people, you know what I'm saying? But the idea of twins and their connection, you know, psychologically, you know what I am saying, is a strong one," said Jordan. "It's so unique. So music really helped kind of differentiate the two, how they walk, their mannerisms. My prep was completely different for both of them. And it took time for me to transition from one to the other. So you know we did what we had to do."

Jordan also spoke on his collaboration with Coogler.

“When you find a partnership that works, you know what I'm saying, if it ain't broke, don't fix it," said the actor. "You keep kind of going back to that well and our bond and our shorthand is over a decade now. We've been working together and there's a comfort there. It's a trust. It is security. And him being the leader starts at the top. It trickles down. And me playing both those characters in the movie, I just try to set the tone for everybody else in the movie as well."

“Sinners” opens in theaters nationwide on April 18.