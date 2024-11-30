Ancelotti defends Mbappe while admitting France star 'can play better'

Carlo Ancelotti has defended Kylian Mbappe's underwhelming start to the season at Real Madrid, but admitted that the France captain could play better.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in La Liga since a summer move from PSG, but his only goal in the Champions League came in Real's 3-1 win over Stuttgart in their opening fixture.

Mbappe was kept quiet by 21-year-old defender Conor Bradley as Real lost 2-0 away to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, and 'Los Blancos' currently occupy the competition's final play-off place after three defeats from five games.

Real have also lost three of their last five in all competitions heading into Sunday's local derby with Getafe, and the recent dip in form will reportedly be discussed by Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez in face-to-face crisis meetings.

"Worried? Just enough, because I prefer to handle the situation than worrying about it, and I'm certain that we're going to fix this, like we've always done," said Ancelotti at Saturday's news conference.