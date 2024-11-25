Mpox still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern - WHO

The mpox outbreak continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, the WHO has said.

The conclusion of the body's emergency commitee unveiled Friday (Nov. 22) was "based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners," a statement read.

This prolongs a declaration that the U.N. agency first made in August.

Africa is the hardest hit continent. 19 countries have recorded mpox cases since the start of the year. Canada has also confirmed the first case of Clade I mpox and its public health agency said the case was linked to travel associated with the ongoing outbreak in central and eastern Africa.

The DRC remains the epicentre of the outbreak.

Authorities said over 50,000 people have been vaccinated in areas with most cases.

The government plans to roll out a vaccination program in the capital Kinshasa next week.

Last week, the World Health Organization approved a second mpox vaccine for emergency use listing (EUL) – a process to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of medical products.

To date, Africa has reported more than 46,000 suspected mpox cases in the current outbreak, including 1,081 deaths.