Experience the pulse of contemporary art at WEKRE in Ouagadougou

Ouagadougou, the vibrant capital of Burkina Faso, is buzzing with creativity as it hosts WEKRE, an open-air exhibition that brings contemporary art closer to the community. Meaning "emergence" in the Mooré language, WEKRE aims to make art accessible to a wider audience and foster cultural appreciation.

A Spotlight on International Talent

For its first international exhibition, Nigerien artist Ide Laila Halidou presents "Anomalie, a series of three thought-provoking works. Inspired by WEKRE, she hopes to see similar initiatives flourish in Niger. "We would love to have a space like this in Niger, and we believe it’s on its way. We already have cultural centers and a gallery called Taewedo," shares Halidou.

Under the theme "I Have a Dream," WEKRE features creations from around 50 artists representing Niger, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast. Among them is Beninese artist Anne Marie Akplogan, who sees this as a unique opportunity for visibility. "It encourages young people to showcase their talent and lets everyday people connect with art," she explains, reflecting on her second open-air exhibition experience.

Connecting Art with Communities

The exhibition has captivated audiences in Burkina Faso, resonating deeply with visitors like Paul Nikiéma. "We need to bring such art events to local districts and villages to inspire children and youth to engage with art," he emphasizes.

Democratizing Art

WEKRE's promoter, Aboubacar SANGA, envisioned a space where art could be enjoyed without barriers. "Traditional exhibition venues can feel intimidating. We wanted to create a welcoming environment to democratize art, promote education, and encourage more people to appreciate and invest in visual arts," he says.

Beyond Exhibitions

Since its founding in 2020, the WEKRE collective has been pivotal in supporting artists and nurturing talent. Their efforts include mentoring programs and initiatives to raise public and governmental awareness about the transformative role of visual arts in social cohesion and economic development.

Through WEKRE, art finds its way to the heart of the community, inspiring dreams and fostering connections that extend beyond borders.