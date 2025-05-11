Putin hosts talks with African leaders on security

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday hosted bilateral talks with leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore arrived in Moscow to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Speaking at the meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Putin suggested to exchange opinions on what Russia could do additionally to help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. It comes as leaders from four major European countries threatened to ratchet up pressure on Putin if he does not accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that they offered earlier on Saturday in a strong show of unity with Kyiv.

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland said their proposal for a ceasefire to start on Monday was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, whom they had briefed over the phone earlier in the day.