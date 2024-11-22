Morocco, China vow stronger ties as Xi visits

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China is ready to continue working with Morocco to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and push for greater development of China-Morocco strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca after wrapping up his state visit to Brazil.

Assigned by Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch greeted Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony was held there.

Xi asked Hassan to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to King Mohammed VI.

Xi pointed out that China and Morocco have witnessed sound development in their relations, with fruitful practical cooperation and increasingly vibrant exchanges in various fields.

In 2016, Xi said, King Mohammed VI paid a state visit to China, during which they held productive talks, bringing China-Morocco relations to a new level.

China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and work for more outcomes in practical cooperation across various fields within the framework of Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

For his part, Hassan conveyed the sincere greetings and warm welcome from King Mohammed VI to Xi, saying that bilateral ties have maintained a sound momentum.