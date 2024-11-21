US actress Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

US actress Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual awards ceremony/ on Jan 5, the Golden Globes announced Wednesday (Nov. 20).

The star became one of Hollywood's most revered actors through an array of powerful roles, from “The Help” to “The Woman King”.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called Davis a “luminary," and expressed admiration for the actor's dedication to her craft and impact on the industry.

"Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award,” Hoehne said.

The Cecil B. DeMille award is of the Golden Globes' highest honours. It has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood's greatest talents including Denzel Washington, Clint Eastwood and Oprah Winfrey.

The recipients are honoured for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Davis will be praised at a gala dinner Jan. 3 and will be recognized during the Golden Globes ceremony broadcast.

The 59-year-old began acting as a career after graduating from the prestigious Juilliard School in 1993.