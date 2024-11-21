Another major eruption hits Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes

A volcano has erupted once again on the Reykjanes Peninsula in south-west Iceland. This marks the seventh eruption in the region since December 2023. The eruption, which began at 00:14 CET near Sundhnúkagígar, close to Stóra Skógfell, has created a 3-kilometre fissure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. Despite warnings of gas emissions, particularly in Grindavík, where frequent eruptions have already led to property damage and relocations, the authorities it is expected to impact air traffic. They also emphasised that the safety of residents remains intact, with Reykjavik safely outside the danger zone. Although the Reykjanes peninsula has remained calm for eight centuries, it has experienced frequent eruptions since 2021, most recently on 23 August, raising concerns about the lasting impact on this region just 50 kilometres from Reykjavik.