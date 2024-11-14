Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Africa CDC endorses Morocco's Mpox test

Africa CDC endorses Morocco's Mpox test
FILE - A health worker attends to a mpox patient, at a treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo, Aug. 16, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced Thursday its endorsement of Morocco's locally developed mpox test, marking a significant step forward in Africa's response to the ongoing outbreak.

The new real-time PCR test, capable of detecting mpox pathogen DNA in blood, saliva, and tissue samples, is seen as a “major milestone” for African public health systems, enhancing the continent’s ability to tackle emerging health threats.

The approval, announced by the Africa CDC on X (formerly Twitter), underscores the reliability and efficacy of Morocco’s mpox test. The endorsement aligns with the African Union's broader objective of bolstering self-sufficiency in public health, aiming to prepare and respond effectively to disease threats.

This breakthrough comes amid the Africa CDC's declaration three months ago, categorizing the mpox outbreak as a public health emergency. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, spreads from infected animals to humans, and via close physical contact, leading to symptoms like fever, muscle aches, and distinctive skin lesions.

In addition to the CDC’s efforts, the World Health Organization (WHO) last month approved the Alinity m MPXV assay, the first diagnostic test for mpox developed by Abbott Molecular Inc. This diagnostic tool detects mpox from swab samples, offering a complementary solution for tracking and controlling the virus.

Mpox has resulted in over 50,000 reported cases and approximately 1,100 deaths across Africa this year, with Central Africa bearing the brunt of cases and fatalities.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..