Africa CDC endorses Morocco's Mpox test

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced Thursday its endorsement of Morocco's locally developed mpox test, marking a significant step forward in Africa's response to the ongoing outbreak.

The new real-time PCR test, capable of detecting mpox pathogen DNA in blood, saliva, and tissue samples, is seen as a “major milestone” for African public health systems, enhancing the continent’s ability to tackle emerging health threats.

The approval, announced by the Africa CDC on X (formerly Twitter), underscores the reliability and efficacy of Morocco’s mpox test. The endorsement aligns with the African Union's broader objective of bolstering self-sufficiency in public health, aiming to prepare and respond effectively to disease threats.

This breakthrough comes amid the Africa CDC's declaration three months ago, categorizing the mpox outbreak as a public health emergency. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, spreads from infected animals to humans, and via close physical contact, leading to symptoms like fever, muscle aches, and distinctive skin lesions.

In addition to the CDC’s efforts, the World Health Organization (WHO) last month approved the Alinity m MPXV assay, the first diagnostic test for mpox developed by Abbott Molecular Inc. This diagnostic tool detects mpox from swab samples, offering a complementary solution for tracking and controlling the virus.

Mpox has resulted in over 50,000 reported cases and approximately 1,100 deaths across Africa this year, with Central Africa bearing the brunt of cases and fatalities.