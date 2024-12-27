Kosovo reports first case of Mpox in traveler from West Africa

Kosovo has confirmed its first case of mpox, health authorities announced Friday, identifying the patient as a 30-year-old man who recently returned from a West African country.

The individual was hospitalized on December 24 after exhibiting fever, chills, and skin changes on his face and hands, according to Kosovo's Institute of Public Health. The patient’s condition is stable, the institute added in a statement.

Authorities have traced all individuals who were in contact with the patient and have issued guidance on infection prevention and control measures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the mpox outbreak as a public health emergency since August, following the virus's spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring regions.

Mpox, typically a mild viral infection, presents symptoms such as fever, headaches, and skin lesions. While severe cases are rare, health officials stress the importance of vigilance to prevent further transmission.