Mozambique: At least 3 dead in latest protest, army deployed

At least 3 people were killed Thursday in Mozambique's capital following clashes with the police.

Maputo's largest hospital made the announcement on Friday (Nov. 08), it added that 66 people had been injured.

Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane who was backed by the Podemos party has been alleging electoral fraud occurred during the October 9 polls.

The casualties add up to the at least 20 people dead Amnesty International reported Wednesday (Nov. 06) since the beginning of the protests in late October.

The politician who arrived second according to disputed results then called for a week of protests ending Thursday (Nov. 07).

During the tense day, thousands of demonstrators set fires and barricaded roads in Maputo. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Mozambique's armed forces have been deployed.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Council ordered the National Elections Commission explain the discrepancies in the numbers of votes cast in the three elections that were held last month.

Incumbent President Filipe Nyusi of Frelimo has repeated he is open to dialogue and warned against the economic repercussions of the protests.