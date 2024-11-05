Mozambique's President urges an end to deadly protests against recent election results

The president of Mozambique on Tuesday urged for an end to protests against recent election results.

Filipe Nyusi said he believed the protests will only result in 'destroying the country' and its infrastructure.

Mozambique's defence miniser has warned that the military may be deployed to put an end to the unrest.

According to medical associations, more than a dozen people have been killed and dozens more injured in clashes in recent days.

Crowds took to the streets of Maputo on Tuesday denouncing police violence.

Police have used teargas and gunfire during the protests; the country's Interior Minister has argued that this was needed to restore public order, after demonstrations turned violent.

Earlier in October, the country’s electoral commission announced that the ruling party Frelimo had come out on top in the October 9th election, increasing its 49 year stint in power.

Opposition candidates and observers allege that the vote was rigged.

The electoral commission has refused to comment.

Meanwhile, opposition party Podemos has lodged an appeal to the constitutional council against the results.