Protesters clash with police in Istanbul over mayor’s arrest

Clashes erupted outside Istanbul’s city hall Sunday night as protesters confronted police in a demonstration against the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The demonstrators, many carrying flares, were met with a heavy police response, including the use of pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Earlier in the day, a court formally ordered Imamoglu’s detention on corruption charges, jailing him while he awaits trial. His arrest on Wednesday morning has triggered the most significant wave of protests in Turkey in over a decade, with thousands gathering outside city hall for the fifth consecutive night.

The move has raised fresh concerns about democracy and the rule of law in Turkey. Imamoglu’s supporters view his imprisonment as a politically motivated attempt to sideline him ahead of the next presidential election, scheduled for 2028.

Turkish government officials, however, deny any political interference, maintaining that the judiciary operates independently.