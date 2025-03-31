Zimbabweans stay at home amid fears demonstrations could turn violent

A heavy security presence in several cities across Zimbabwe largely neutralised a national protest on Monday aimed at pressurising President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

Most businesses, offices, and schools in the capital Harare and Bulawayo shutdown, with people choosing to stay home amid fears of unrest.

Independence war veterans had called for the demonstration to protest against plans to extend Mnangagwa’s rule.

In January, his ruling ZANU-PF party said it wanted him to stay in office for another two years until 2030.

Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 after his mentor and long-term president, Robert Mugabe, was ousted in a coup.

He is currently serving his second and final term as president.

Veterans, led by Blessed Geza, previously supported Mnangagwa but have turned against him, accusing him of corruption and wanting to cling to power.

They want retired general and vice-president Constantine Chiwenga, to take over as president.

Chiwenga has not commented publicly about the calls for him to replace Mnangagwa and government officials deny there is a rift between the two men.

Police in Harare described the situation in the country on Monday as “peaceful” and encouraged people to go about their daily business.

In a video shared on social media, security forces were seeing using teargas to disperse a small group of protesters in Harare chanting “We reject 2030”.

Mnangagwa and his administration have faced numerous allegations of corruption and mismanagement as the country faces an economic crisis.

The president has repeatedly denied he intends prolonging his presidency, but many remain unconvinced he will step down.

Zimbabwe’s 2013 constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms.