Mozambique opens new parliament amid strikes and protests

Mozambique’s new parliament was sworn in on Monday in Maputo under tight security, as opposition-led protests and a general strike turned the city into a ghost town.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who continues to challenge the results of the October 9 election, called for the strike to protest alleged electoral fraud.

The swearing-in saw about 30 seats left vacant as opposition parties Renamo and MDM boycotted the event, demanding a recount. However, members of the Podemos party attended, with MP Ivandro Massingue accusing the boycotting parties of “cowardice.”

Protests in the city featured barricades and burning tires, with police using tear gas to disperse demonstrators. “We are tired of manipulation. Independence begins today,” said Osvaldo, a protester. Businesses in some areas remained closed due to fear of looting, though some, like shopkeeper Selzio, voiced support for the strike, saying, “Change requires sacrifice.”

Incoming President Daniel Chapo has called for unity, while new Speaker Margarida Talapa pledged a parliament “open to dialogue.” However, citizens remain skeptical, with many criticizing the government for ignoring the country’s worsening conditions.