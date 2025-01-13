Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mozambique opens new parliament amid strikes and protests

Mozambique opens new parliament amid strikes and protests
The ceremony at the National Assembly saw 250 lawmakers sworn in, but about 30 seats remained vacant as the two main opposition parties—Renamo and the Democratic Movement of M   -  
Copyright © africanews
Carlos Uqueio/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By AP

Mozambique

Mozambique’s new parliament was sworn in on Monday in Maputo under tight security, as opposition-led protests and a general strike turned the city into a ghost town.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who continues to challenge the results of the October 9 election, called for the strike to protest alleged electoral fraud.

The swearing-in saw about 30 seats left vacant as opposition parties Renamo and MDM boycotted the event, demanding a recount. However, members of the Podemos party attended, with MP Ivandro Massingue accusing the boycotting parties of “cowardice.”

Protests in the city featured barricades and burning tires, with police using tear gas to disperse demonstrators. “We are tired of manipulation. Independence begins today,” said Osvaldo, a protester. Businesses in some areas remained closed due to fear of looting, though some, like shopkeeper Selzio, voiced support for the strike, saying, “Change requires sacrifice.”

Incoming President Daniel Chapo has called for unity, while new Speaker Margarida Talapa pledged a parliament “open to dialogue.” However, citizens remain skeptical, with many criticizing the government for ignoring the country’s worsening conditions.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..