Post-election violence intensifies in Mozambique ahead of SADC meeting

Thousands protested once again Thursday (Nov. 07) in Mozambique's capital over the outcome of the Oct. 9 presidential poll which extended the rule of the Frelimo party.

Security forces responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Human Rights Watch has said the internet is being restricted and social media sites blocked.

“We are asking to march, the police can march with us. It's a peaceful march. Nobody came here with weapons, we don't have weapons, the weapons are with them,” a protester said.

Amnesty International said on Wednesday (Nov. 06) that at least 20 people have died and hundreds more have been injured and arrested since the beginning of the protests in late October.

Opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, who came in second in the presidential election has reportedly fled the country. Prominent members of his party were killed before election results were proclaimed.

The opposition has accused the ruling Frelimo of rigging the election in favour of its presidential candidate Daniel Chapo, who was declared the winner with more than 70% of the votes by the national Mozambique Electoral Commission.

Mondlane's party Podemos had called for a days-long march to culminate in the capital.

It also took the vote rigging allegations to court.

EU observers had flagged irregularities and 'alteration of results' in Mozambique election.

Neighboring South Africa has shut its border post with Mozambique and heightened security around it.

SADC is set to discuss the situation during a meeting next week in Zimbabwe.