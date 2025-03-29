‘Rassemblement des Bâtisseurs’ gains support ahead of Gabon election

As the electoral campaign for the presidential election in Gabon begins on Saturday, March 29, several civil society organizations, political parties, and other groups continue to join the Rally of Builders, a political movement created by the president of the transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

“For the Gabonese, it’s the party of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, even though for the presidential election, it’s simply a movement to support his candidacy,” said Marc Ona Essangui, Coordinator of the RDB associations.

Through this approach, the organizers aim to maintain momentum and amplify the message of the RDB across the country by inviting each member to become an ambassador (0:39) of the movement.

“We, the committed young patriots of Gabon, have decided to join the platform ‘Rassemblement des Bâtisseurs’ simply because the Rassemblement des Bâtisseurs has presented a vision, a vision to build Gabon through the reconstruction of the Gabonese Order, through the implementation of ideal public policies, through the construction of sustainable infrastructures,” said Thierry Akendengue, a member of the RDB.

“In 18 months, we have seen things rise from the ground that we no longer hoped for in our country, and modestly, we think that the Gabonese owe him this mandate,” said Nicaise Moulombi, a member of the RDB.

According to this political analyst, these rallies follow a political logic: ambitions and interests.

“It is about positioning oneself in such a way that, for the future, one has the best share. So, it is not only about finding the best positions, but also the most favorable positions for the massive adhesion of the people,” said Modeste Abagha, Political Analyst.

The upcoming presidential election on April 12 will be a race between one woman and seven men, including Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the president of the transition, and former prime minister Alain-Claude Billy Bizet. The particularity is that none of these candidates will represent a political party. This has never happened since the advent of multiparty politics in Gabon in the 1990s.