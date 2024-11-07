Welcome to Africanews

Lunar meteorite segment found in Mali features at Christie's Auction Preview, Shanghai

A meteorite from Mars on display at Drouot auction house, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Thibault Camus/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Weighing in at just over two kilograms, a lunar meteorite at Christie's auction Shanghai preview is the world’s second largest.

It was found in Mali, West Africa, 5 years ago, before being cut into several pieces by scientists.

Consisting of rock fragments and glass shards from the moon, it’s a rarity, according to Lin Ziyun, an expert in Classical Art at Christie’s.

"The estimated value is between 2 and 3 million RMB. Lunar meteorites are extremely rare, with less than 900 kilograms found on Earth. This slice is the largest in private ownership," the expert said.

Other standout items at the auction preview include one of Mozart’s manuscripts, and Einstein’s manuscript first order approximation field equation.

The preview also features artworks from renowned artist Yayoi Kusama, whose works have previously sold for millions of dollars.

According to a recent industry report, Chinese collectors have overtaken those in Britain.

They now represent the biggest group of art collectors in the auction market worldwide.

