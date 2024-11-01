Morocco exhibition shows treasures of ancient port city of Chellah

An exhibition in Morocco is highlighting the millennia-long history of Chellah, an archaeological site near Rabat that reflects Morocco’s rich cultural heritage.

Chellah is a 1.2-square-mile (3.15-square-kilometer) UNESCO World Heritage Site with a footprint almost five times the size of Pompeii.

Archaeologists believe it was once a bustling port city near the capital of modern-day Morocco.

The exhibition, held at Morocco's central bank museum, is giving viewers a chance to get up-close with Chellah's "hidden treasures," according to a sign at the entrance.

"What we are trying to do in all humility and modesty during this exhibition is to show the importance of this historical site," the director of the museum Rochdi Bernoussi said.

Bernoussi said Chellah is a vital link to understanding Morocco's ancient history, which was influenced by multiple civilizations including the Phoenicians, the Amazigh, the Romans and the Arabs.

Scholars believe the area was first settled by the Phoenicians and emerged as a key Roman Empire outpost from the second to fifth century.

The fortified necropolis and surrounding settlements were built near the Atlantic Ocean along the banks of the Bou Regreg river.

Moroccan and foreign visitors of the exhibition are rediscovering the history of this overlooked town.

Entrance is free at the ongoing exhibition, which will run until the end of April.

The items on display provide insights into the region's economic, social and political developments, with a particular emphasis on the role of currency in understanding Morocco’s economic history.

"Chellah has a series of bronze coins clearly depicting the local agriculture products of the city and containing references to its religious identity," said Smahane Bouktab, the head of the numismatic research department at the museum.

Last year, archaeologists unearthed more ancient ruins in Chellah, digging out thermal baths and working-class neighborhoods.

Both Bernoussi and the head of the National Institute for Archaeological Sciences and Heritage, Abdeljalil Bouzouggar believe the site still carries hidden secrets that have not yet been unearthed.