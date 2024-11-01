Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Botswana: UDC supporters celebrate election win

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) presidential candidate Duma Boko speaks to a journalist after casting his vote in Gaborone, Botswana, on 30/10/2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with Joel Kouam

Botswana

Supporters of the Union for Democratic Change (UDC) gathered outside polling stations in various parts of the country to celebrate their party's victory.

The win delivered the biggest upset in the southern African country's election history, uprooting the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) after 58 years in charge.

On Friday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat even before the announcement of official results.

Having attained 31 seats, the minimum needed for a parliamentary majority, UDC will form the next government with Duma Boko, its leader as president of the republic.

Local media reported that Duma Boko's swearing-in was scheduled for Friday evening.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..