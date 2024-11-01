Botswana: UDC supporters celebrate election win

Supporters of the Union for Democratic Change (UDC) gathered outside polling stations in various parts of the country to celebrate their party's victory.

The win delivered the biggest upset in the southern African country's election history, uprooting the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) after 58 years in charge.

On Friday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat even before the announcement of official results.

Having attained 31 seats, the minimum needed for a parliamentary majority, UDC will form the next government with Duma Boko, its leader as president of the republic.

Local media reported that Duma Boko's swearing-in was scheduled for Friday evening.