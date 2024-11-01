Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Algeria: Journalist Ihsane El Kadi obtains presidential pardon

Algeria: Journalist Ihsane El Kadi obtains presidential pardon
Demonstrators outside the Algerian embassy in France demanding the release of Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, Paris, France, 30 March 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Algeria

Algeria has pardoned a journalist who emerged as one of the country's leading voices during the 2019 pro-democracy protests. He was later jailed for receiving foreign funding for his media outlets and threatening state security.

Ihsane El Kadi was released from prison on Thursday evening, along with eight others who had been imprisoned after criticizing the state. Their release coincided with the 70th anniversary of the start of the Algerian revolution , a date that authorities have used in the past to grant pardons.

Fetta Saddat , one of El Kadi ’s lawyers , told The Associated Press that he was released from El Harrah prison after receiving a presidential pardon . He was serving a sentence for receiving foreign funding for Radio M and Maghreb Emergent , two media projects that played a key role in the Hirak protests that led to the resignation of octogenarian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

He was among 4,000 people released Thursday under clemency decrees signed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune , according to a statement from his office. Those released include individuals imprisoned for minor offenses and for “disturbing public order ,” a charge Algerian authorities have used in the past to target dissidents.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..