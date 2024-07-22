Journalist exposes dire conditions in Makala prison

Democratic Republic Of Congo
In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Makala prison holds over 15,000 inmates, far exceeding its 1,500 capacity.
Most are in pre-trial detention, creating inhumane conditions, according to a December 2023 report by the Bill Clinton Foundation for Peace.
Journalist Stanis Bujakera, formerly detained in Makala, posted videos on social media showing extreme overcrowding. He describes the prison as a place where "people are dying alive."
In response, Justice Minister Constant Mutamba claims efforts are underway to reduce overcrowding in all Congolese prisons.
He dismissed Bujakera's videos as "old footage" and asserted that the government provides adequately for prisoners' food and medical needs, insisting that conditions are not as bad as depicted.
