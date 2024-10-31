Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo Military helicopter crash kills three foreign crew members

By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing the pilot, co-pilot, and a technician, all of whom were foreign nationals. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities or nationalities of the crew members.

The helicopter went down as it was attempting to land at N'Dolo Airport, which serves mainly light aircraft in the Barumbu area near the Funa River. Emergency teams quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames following the crash.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, and an investigation has been launched to determine what happened.

This incident follows the recent crash of a military drone on Tuesday in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province, reportedly operated by the M23 rebel group.

Additional sources • Agencies

