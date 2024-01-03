Ugandan helicopter gunship crashes into house

A military helicopter gunship met a devastating end as it crashed into a residential house western Ntoroko district of Uganda.

The event, which occurred near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, claimed the lives of the entire helicopter crew and an individual who happened to be in the house at the time of the crash, according to Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the spokesperson for the Ugandan army.

The abrupt and fatal collision has left the community in shock, prompting urgent investigations into the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.

The implications of this unforeseen disaster are likely to resonate beyond the immediate vicinity, raising questions about the safety protocols and operational factors that may have contributed to the untimely demise of the military aircraft.

The Ugandan army has been conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants, who have carried out several attacks in Ntoroko.

President Yoweri Museveni has called for the activation of paramilitary local defence units to support the army in fighting the militants.