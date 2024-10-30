Marrakech celebrates tradition in lively folklore festival

A folklore festival brought audiences in Marrakech lively dance performances while celebrating tradition.

Troupes from Spain, Ireland, Austria and a local group from Marrakech regaled the crowd with traditional music and dance performances on the first day of festival.

"I think the people around the world could be a family if they all sing and dance together," said performer Anita Rauschert from Ireland.

The 6th World Folklore Days drew more than 700 artists representing more than 30 troupes from 22 countries around the world.

Performers from this year's guest of honor, Indonesia showed up in vibrantly colored costumes and gold headpieces, making their colorful ensemble part of the art.

Each troupe is bringing part of their country's culture and a glimpse of its history to the event.

"It's such a great honor to promote our culture, to represent our culture and share our culture with all of the people in Marrakech," said Surtia Ningsih, a performer from Indonesia.

The theme of the four-day festival is peace, highlighting the role of art in creating an understanding between people.

The festival, which runs from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, features workshops on folk dance and the making of traditional instruments.

Magnus Carlegrin, a performer from Sweden, said he feels a sense of responsibility toward keeping "folklore tradition alive."

"That's why we dance every week and we try to encourage young people to come and dance," he added.