Vinicius Jr has emerged as the top candidate for this year’s Ballon d'Or, following a stellar season with Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Brazilian forward recorded 21 goals and 11 assists, driving Los Blancos to both La Liga and UEFA Champions League victories. His achievements make him the standout favorite to become the first Brazilian to win the award since Kaka in 2007.

Vinicius’ impressive season includes crucial goals against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the latter in the Champions League final, where he was also named Best Player of the Tournament. His international performance was less impactful, with Brazil exiting in the Copa America quarterfinals, but this is unlikely to affect his strong Ballon d'Or case.

Competing alongside Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal and Manchester City stars Rodri and Erling Haaland, Vinicius stands on the brink of joining legends like Messi and Ronaldo, potentially bringing the prestigious trophy back to Brazil after a 17-year wait.