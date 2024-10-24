Putin concludes BRICS summit with call for UN reform

Russian President Vladimir Putin led the final session of BRICS summit, advocating for reforms at the UN to increase the representation of Asian, African, and Latin American nations.

The three-day event in Kazan focused on enhancing financial collaboration, including the creation of alternatives to payment systems dominated by the West, addressing regional conflicts, and plans to expand the BRICS membership.

Putin stated that it is crucial for the UN to adjust its structure to align with 21st-century realities.

He emphasized the need to enhance representation in the Security Council and other essential bodies by including countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, particularly those represented in the room.

He also noted that reforming UN development institutions and global financial systems is long overdue.

Originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the alliance has welcomed Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have formally expressed interest in joining, along with several other nations.

In the presence of the UN Secretary-General and BRICS potential new members, Putin remarked that the West is attempting to "contain growing competitors" and stifle the independent development of Asian and Latin American nations through illegal sanctions and protectionist measures, which contribute to conflicts.

He cited Ukraine as an example, stating it has been used to create significant threats to Russia's security.

"They no longer conceal their aim of delivering a strategic defeat to our country. I must say that these are misguided calculations," Putin asserted.