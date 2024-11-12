Vladimir Putin affirms "full support" for Africa

Russia
At the Russia-Africa ministerial conference in Sochi on November 9-10, Vladimir Putin pledged "full support" to some 50 African countries, expressing Russia's willingness to strengthen cooperation in various areas, from sustainable development to the fight against terrorism.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the progress made between Russia and Africa despite challenges posed by the “collective West.”
Experts note that the rhetoric used by Putin evokes parallels with the Cold War, calling into question the depth of economic relations between Russia and Africa.
The meeting follows other summits and Russian efforts to counter international isolation while denouncing neocolonialism.
Discussions also focused on economic issues, with an emphasis on digital development and the exploitation of natural resources in Africa.
While some voices question whether Russia's interest in the continent is sustainable or merely opportunistic, African leaders hope to benefit from a long-term strategic partnership to address their development needs.
Go to video
Trump and Africa: A new mandate, new uncertainties
Go to video
Chad: At least 17 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack
Go to video
UK targets Russian mercenaries and military suppliers with new sanctions
01:02
Kenya, China hold bilateral talks in Nairobi, as Kenya requests China's support to join BRICS
Go to video
Kenyan man is convicted of plotting a 9/11-style attack on the US
01:20
US presidential candidates have no clear Africa policies