At the Russia-Africa ministerial conference in Sochi on November 9-10, Vladimir Putin pledged "full support" to some 50 African countries, expressing Russia's willingness to strengthen cooperation in various areas, from sustainable development to the fight against terrorism.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the progress made between Russia and Africa despite challenges posed by the “collective West.”

Experts note that the rhetoric used by Putin evokes parallels with the Cold War, calling into question the depth of economic relations between Russia and Africa.

The meeting follows other summits and Russian efforts to counter international isolation while denouncing neocolonialism.

Discussions also focused on economic issues, with an emphasis on digital development and the exploitation of natural resources in Africa.

While some voices question whether Russia's interest in the continent is sustainable or merely opportunistic, African leaders hope to benefit from a long-term strategic partnership to address their development needs.