Putin congratulates Trump, signals openness to dialogue over U.S.-Russia relations

AP   -  
Maxim Shipenkov/AP

By Agencies

Vladimir Putin

In his first public statement following the U.S. presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory. Speaking at an international forum held in Sochi, Putin expressed a willingness to work with the new American administration and indicated a hopeful outlook for future relations between the two countries.

Addressing the audience, Putin said, “What was said in the desire to restore relations with Russia, to help end the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, seems to deserve at least attention. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him (Donald Trump) on his election as president of the United States of America.” Putin also reiterated Russia's commitment to engaging with any U.S. head of state selected by the American people, remarking, “This will indeed be the case in practice."

The question of dialogue was further highlighted when Fyodor Lukyanov, a Russian foreign policy expert and moderator at the event, asked Putin whether he was open to discussions with Trump. Putin’s response was simple yet affirming: “We are, we are.”

Putin’s statements suggest a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, which have been strained due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

