Trump and Africa: A new mandate, new uncertainties

Donald Trump, recently re-elected to the White House, is receiving congratulations from African countries seeking respectful cooperation. However, concerns remain about his isolationist agenda, especially if Republicans control both houses of Congress.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which facilitates African exports to the United States, is at the heart of these relations, but its future remains uncertain.

Experts believe Trump may favor a bilateral approach, to the detriment of AGOA.

In terms of infrastructure, the United States is launching competitive projects with China, including the "Lobito corridor", aimed at linking various African countries.

On the security front, Trump could reduce US military engagement in Africa, in a context where the jihadist threat remains.

US aid, of around $4 billion in 2024, is also in question, as are efforts against climate change.

Trump's legacy on environmental policy raises fears about the future of sustainability initiatives in Africa.