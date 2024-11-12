Welcome to Africanews

Trump and Africa: A new mandate, new uncertainties

African-American leaders say a prayer with President Donald Trump at the end of a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. -   -  
Copyright © africanews
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Donald Trump, recently re-elected to the White House, is receiving congratulations from African countries seeking respectful cooperation. However, concerns remain about his isolationist agenda, especially if Republicans control both houses of Congress.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which facilitates African exports to the United States, is at the heart of these relations, but its future remains uncertain.

Experts believe Trump may favor a bilateral approach, to the detriment of AGOA.

In terms of infrastructure, the United States is launching competitive projects with China, including the "Lobito corridor", aimed at linking various African countries.

On the security front, Trump could reduce US military engagement in Africa, in a context where the jihadist threat remains.

US aid, of around $4 billion in 2024, is also in question, as are efforts against climate change.

Trump's legacy on environmental policy raises fears about the future of sustainability initiatives in Africa.

