BRICS: African leaders call for reforms of international institutions

African leaders attending the summit of BRICS nations currently underway in Russia, spoke out on Wednesday about what they see as important issues on the international stage.

The coalition that started with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa has grown to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have officially submitted applications for membership, and many other countries have shown interest in joining as well.

“International developments have shown that the shortcomings of the current international system are not limited to political and security issues, but extend to economic and development issues,” said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He said the "escalation of the debt problem and the lack of necessary funding" are among the problems preventing developing countries from quick economic growth.

The Egyptian President said Cairo gave high priority to taking steps to ensure that the international community was aware of its role in helping achieve development in these countries.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a reform of the World Trade Organisation and the "recalibration of trade rules to enable industrialisation".

"We must intensify cooperation amongst BRICs members by launching common development programmes in the fields of exports, industrial cooperation, and technology exchange,” he said.

Ramaphosa also expressed concern over the continuing crisis in Gaza and the Middle East, insisting there should be an immediate ceasefire and the recognition of Palestinian self-determination.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, suggested reform of another international organisation, the UN Security Council.

"Together, we can champion reforms that address the concerns of developing nations and ensure that their voices are heard on the global stage,” he said.

“This is not just about representation. It is about justice, equity and ensuring that all nations can contribute to global governance."

The three-day summit is the largest gathering of world leaders in Russia in decades and comes at a time when the West is attempting to isolate Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.