Africa’s growing role in BRICS: Opportunities and challenges {Business Africa}

Business Africa
As BRICS continues to expand and assert its influence on the global stage, African nations are poised to reap significant economic benefits. However, this newfound opportunity also presents challenges, requiring a careful balance between economic growth and geopolitical considerations. We delve into these matters.
Magaye Gaye, an independent economist and former executive at the West African Development Bank explained ways Africa's participation in BRICS could impact its global trade position, especially with the EU and US.
Elon Musk's Starlink boosts internet in Zimbabwe
Despite being ranked among the countries with the highest data costs, the arrival of Starlink in Zimbabwe has compelled internet providers to restructure their services and lower prices.
Nigeria: Transforming Cassava Farming
Cassava, a vital crop in Nigeria's economy, is being transformed into high-quality products at a processing unit in Oyo, Southwest Nigeria. This local unit is reducing the country's reliance on imports and turning raw cassava into export-ready products.
