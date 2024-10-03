Ethiopia: Electromobility, turning point or illusion? [Business Africa]

In this edition of Business Africa, we discuss Ethiopia's bold ambitions to achieve 440,000 electric vehicles by 2030, featuring an exclusive interview with the CEO of Dodai. We also delve into the rise of mobile cafés in Morocco, which provide opportunities while challenging traditional establishments. Finally, we highlight the initiative of Lienne Shonhiwa, who founded Manetain Organics in Zimbabwe to offer natural hair care solutions tailored for afro hair.

Transport: Ethiopia towards an all-electric future?

Ethiopia is embarking on a bold transformation towards electromobility with the ambitious goal of 440,000 electric vehicles by 2030. Despite limited infrastructure, the company Dodai, led by Yuma Sasaki, is making strides in this transition.

According to him, "if we wait for the infrastructure to be ready, it will take decades," justifying Ethiopia's boldness in becoming the first country to ban the import of gasoline and diesel cars.

The government supports this revolution with tax incentives, including a 0% import duty rate for electric vehicles—a strategic decision to boost the sector. Sasaki also emphasizes the positive economic impact: "By moving from gasoline vehicles to electric vehicles, you can reduce operating costs by 95%."

Dodai plans to use its recent funding to enhance production, procure raw materials, and strengthen an infrastructure ecosystem, including charging stations and spare parts.

Morocco: Mobile cafés, popular success or unfair competition?

Mobile cafés are multiplying on the streets of Casablanca, bringing new economic opportunities for many Moroccans. However, this rise raises concerns among traditional players in the café and restaurant sector. Hassan, a mobile café owner, highlights the flexibility of this model while emphasizing the need for regulation. On the other hand, Mohamed Abdeldadel, Secretary General of the Moroccan Cafés Federation, denounces the impact on traditional cafés, which are already struggling.

This report by Hajar Thoufik explores the tensions between innovation and regulation in a rapidly evolving sector.

Manetain Organics: A Zimbabwean entrepreneur's bet on natural hair care

Lienne Shonhiwa has transformed her struggle with postpartum hair loss into an entrepreneurial venture with Manetain Organics. By offering natural products, she addresses a growing demand for afro hair care in a market often saturated with chemical solutions.

Her range, crafted from unique resources from Southern Africa, includes over 40 products designed to help women regain health and confidence. A report by Keith Baptist.