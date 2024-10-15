Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Bus crash in Northeastern Egypt kills 12 University students

Unidentified Egyptian men observe the remains of a tour bus that crashed into a truck on   -  
Copyright © africanews
STR/AP2010
By Rédaction Africanews

Egyptian politics

A bus carrying university students in northeastern Egypt has crashed, killing 12 people and wounding 33, according to the country's health ministry.

According to local media reports, the students on board the vehicle were returning from their classes to their dormitory when the crash occured.

A group of ambulances arrived at the area to transport the injured to hospital; the ministry did not specify further details about the condition of those wounded.

The ministry did not state what led to the crash; the driver has been arrested as part of a probe into the accident.

Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Minister of Health, and Ayman Ashour, Minister of High Education, have paid their respects to relatives of the students.

Such incidents are not uncommon in Egypt. Every year, road accidents claim thousands of lives in the country. The crashes are mainly the result of bad roads, speeding, and poor enforcement of traffic legislation.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..