Arab-Islamic foreign ministers call for ceasefire and reject relocation of palestinians from Gaza

Foreign ministers from the Gaza contact group emphasized the need for a lasting ceasefire and opposed the displacement of Palestinians from their homes on Friday.

Representatives from Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Indonesia convened for a three-day diplomatic forum in Antalya.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Mohammed Mustafa stated, “The main focus of this meeting was to secure an immediate ceasefire, not only to address the dire humanitarian crisis but also to facilitate the reconstruction of Gaza and kickstart a new political dialogue.”

During a joint press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remarked that “Israel’s decades-long violence against Palestinians has not produced any positive outcomes,” asserting that Palestinians will ultimately establish their own state.

Additionally, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that any attempts to relocate Palestinians from Gaza must be thwarted, as such actions would threaten the very existence of the Palestinian cause.

More than 50,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

The military campaign has left the enclave in ruins and rendered it almost uninhabitable.